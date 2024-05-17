Saskatchewan RCMP asking for help in identifying human remains found near Moose Jaw

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains discovered in a wooded area near Moose Jaw.

On April 28, RCMP began an investigation after human remains were discovered at a makeshift campsite in the RM of Moose Jaw.

Evidence was collected from the scene and while working with a forensic anthropologist and pathologist, police determined the remains had been in the area for 10 to 12 years.

No evidence suggests the individual was victim to foul play.

With the death being considered non-suspicious, RCMP’s Historical Case Unit (HCU) took control of the investigation.

A search of the surrounding area was conducted by several units of RCMP using tools such as drones, all-terrain vehicles and metal detectors.

Personal items discovered by officers helped narrow down the timeframe for when the victim would’ve been in the area.

A tube of toothpaste with an expiry date of 2013 was discovered. According to the manufacturer, officers learned that it was manufactured no earlier than 2012.

The police service released five photos of items discovered in and around the scene with the hope to gather more information on the identity of the remains.

“This is someone’s loved one and at the end of the day, we would love to be able to bring closure to that family,” Cpl. Craig Park of the HCU said in the update.

“We are reaching out to the public in the hopes that someone out there recognizes one of the items we recovered, or that it helps jog someone’s memory of an interaction or sighting of this person.”

The five items recovered consist of a shirt, a shoe, a piece of shoe with French writing, a small bag, and the remnants of a bookbag.

The investigation remains in its early stages according to RCMP. Anyone who may information is asked to contact the HCU at 639-825-3156 or Crime Stoppers.