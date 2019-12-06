REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan is recognizing Friday, Dec. 6 as the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women in Canada. It is the 30th anniversary of the shooting at Montreal’s Ecolé Polytechnique, where 14 female engineering students were targeted and killed because they were women.

“Combatting violence against women and girls is everyone’s responsibility,” Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, said in a press release. “The National Day of Remembrance on December 6 provides us with a day to remember and honour those who have lost their lives through violence and to think of ways we can each help.”

The White Ribbon Campaign was launched in 1991 to raise awareness, promote gender equality and condemn gender-based violence. To recognize the day, ministries within the Saskatchewan Public Service are wearing white ribbons to show their support.

Over the past year, the Government of Saskatchewan has developed new programs and policies to help those who are dealing with gender-based violence. They include Clare’s Law (the passage of the interpersonal violence disclosure protocol act), The Listen Project (launch of the legal information and advice for survivors of sexual violence) and a partnership with Sexual Assault Services of Saskatchewan and the Regina Police Service to support a pilot project of the Philadelphia Model.

Several services are being held around Regina to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Montreal shooting. The YWCA Regina will be handing out red roses around the Cornwall Centre, and the University of Regina will host a vigil at the Riddell Centre at noon.