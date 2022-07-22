Saskatchewan residential school survivors head to Edmonton for papal apology

The Pope may not be visiting Saskatchewan on his national apology tour, but that doesn’t mean some of the provinces’ residential school survivors won’t be seeing him.

The Archdiocese of Regina has arranged for transportation and accommodations for the three day event in Edmonton.

“We actually have three buses that are leaving from southern Saskatchewan and travelling up to Edmonton on Sunday, and it is made up of a mix of residential school survivors and support people,” explained Lisa Polk, director of pastoral services for the Regina leg.

Of the people going, about six are from the Archdiocese and the rest are survivors, and each are allowed one support person for the journey.

While Polk wishes they could accommodate every survivor, the 165 that are currently signed up to attend are experiencing a wide range of emotions.

“We have people who are joyful and excited about going, we have people who are really anxious and nervous about what it’s going to bring, and there are still people who are coming with anger and frustration,” she said.

Mixed emotions are common across the province, as Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme explained.

“Some have witnessed and seen the physical and sexual and mental abuse, some have had a decent time in residential school, these are what survivors are telling me,” he said.

“So on Monday, the culture part of it, I hope it helps everybody in their healing journey.”

Though disappointed that the visit won’t lead to Marieval, Delorme added that Cowessess is on its healing journey, and that he hopes this visit will spark the healing for many other Indigenous people across the country.

As for the Archdiocese’s involvement in orchestrating this trip for survivors, Polk said that it is the Church’s duty to help pave the path forward.

“This is an opportunity for people who are now in the Catholic Church to make those reparations, walk together in a good way and hopefully be a part of that healing.”