The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released their schedule for the 2018 CFL season.

The 2018 season will start one week earlier than previous years. The Riders will open the season at home on Friday, June 15, 2018, against the Toronto Argonauts.

“It is always exciting for football fans across the country when the schedule gets announced,” Craig Reynolds, president and CEO of the Roughriders, said in a written statement. “We have to give credit to the CFL office and teams across the league for working together to get the schedule released earlier than ever. This is never an easy task.”

Each team in the CFL will visit Mosaic Stadium at least once, and the Riders will also play every team on the road. The Riders will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the traditional Labour Day Classic on Sunday, September 2, 2018.

“The passion that Rider Nation has for their team and our league is incredible, which makes for an amazing atmosphere at Mosaic Stadium and generates strong broadcast ratings,” said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “You will see this reflected in the schedule as the Riders are featured in a number of high-profile television timeslots, including Thanksgiving Monday and four Thursday night appearances – including one at Mosaic Stadium.”

The full schedule is available below or at riderville.com/schedule/.