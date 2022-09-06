Saskatchewan Roughriders release Garrett Marino

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released defensive lineman Garrett Marino.

The team announced the move in a news release late Tuesday afternoon.

The 6 foot 2, 290 pound lineman, originally from Mission Viejo, California, had been with the Riders since the 2021 CFL season.

Marino served a four game suspension earlier this season due to in-game conduct during the July 8 matchup against the Ottawa Redblacks.

A two game suspension was issued due Marino executing a dangerous low hit on Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli. While the additional two game suspension was handed it out for verbal comments made about another player’s heritage and Marino’s illegal tackle against an Ottawa offensive lineman.

He was also fined in a separate incident for unnecessary roughness on a BC Lions offensive lineman.