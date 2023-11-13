Saskatchewan Roughriders release Nic Marshall

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released defensive back Nic Marshall – following reports he was arrested for firearm possession in Georgia.

The Riders made the announcement just after 10 a.m. on Monday.

According to a statement from the club late Sunday night, the Riders discovered news of Marshall’s arrest through media reports.

“The club is disappointed and taking this matter seriously,” the Riders said.

Muscogee County Jail records show that Marshall was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with a singular gun related count.

Marshall played his past five CFL seasons with the Riders.

Since 2018, the 31-year-old from Rochelle, GA has suited up in 77 games for the green and white, recording 150 defensive tackles and 20 interceptions.