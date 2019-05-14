

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released punter Josh Bartel.

The team made the roster move on Tuesday morning, shortly after announcing Jon Ryan’s signing.

Bartel spent four of his six CFL seasons with the Riders.

He played all 18 regular-season games with the Riders last year, making 122 punts for 4,995 yards.

Ryan returns to the Queen City after playing 12 seasons in the NFL.