Saskatchewan Roughriders reschedule weekend game to Sunday

The matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Toronto Argonauts game that was originally scheduled for Saturday at Mosaic Stadium has been moved to Sunday.

The rescheduling comes after multiple members of the Roughriders organization tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, which has impacted their practice schedule.

Sunday's game will take place at 5 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium.

"To have to move our game is a worst-case scenario for us and something we never want to have to do," Craig Reynolds, the president and CEO of the Roughriders, said in a press release. "We know that our fans often plan to attend Rider games weeks and months in advance and there can be a lot of travel and logistics involved in that decision. For that, we are truly sorry."

The Roughriders said no action is required for anyone who had tickets for the original July 23 game. The tickets will be automatically moved to July 24.

The club plans to have nearly all the same scheduled activities happening on Sunday.