Saskatchewan Roughriders welcome renowned sportswriter Rob Vanstone as senior journalist and team historian

The Saskatchewan Roughrider’s announced that long-time sportswriter and columnist Rob Vanstone will be joining the green and white as its senior journalist and roughrider historian.

The announcement comes as Vanstone announced his departure from the Regina Leader-Post, following a nearly 36-year career in covering everything from junior to professional sports in Saskatchewan.

“I am so honoured and flattered by this opportunity and simply cannot wait to begin telling Roughriders stories in a new capacity,” Vanstone said in a Roughriders news release.

“It feels as though I have been informally and unintentionally preparing for my second dream job since Mom started taking me to Roughriders games — while she was expecting me.”

As part of his new role with the green and white, Vanstone will produce features and columns for Riderville.com while also logging and recording Rider history as the team’s historian.

“Rob Vanstone is a generational voice in the sports landscape of Saskatchewan, and his storytelling abilities paired with his knowledge of our football club and its history is unmatched,” Craig Reynolds, Roughriders President and CEO, said in the release.

“I am so grateful to the Leader-Post, its readers and all the wonderful people with whom I have been able to work since May 12, 1986,” Vanstone added.

“Another milestone in my life is set for Feb. 21, 2023 and I plan to unrelentingly thank the Roughriders and their unrivalled fan base every day by immersing myself in my new and varied responsibilities — hopefully for another 37 years.”