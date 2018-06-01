

Saskatchewan’s 51 cannabis retailers have now been selected. The successful applicants will be the only ones granted permits to legally sell marijuana to the public once it is legalized later this fall.

“This represents the next step in the process of having a privately-operated cannabis retail system carefully regulated by SLGA,” Minister Responsible for SLGA Gene Makowsky said in a written release. “There was a lot of interest in the public Request for Proposal process, resulting in many new businesses that will invest in our province.”

Applicants were selected through a two phase request for proposal process that began back in March. The province screened for financial and inventory tracking systems, before putting candidates into a lottery.

Successful applicants now have 45 days to begin the permitting process. To be granted a permit, applicants must begin operating within 12 months of legalization. Permits to sell will not be valid until legalization happens.c