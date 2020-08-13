REGINA -- A Regina judge is to hear a request from the Saskatchewan government today for the removal of a young man's teepee from the legislature's lawn.

Provincial lawyers filed an application to the Court of Queen's Bench seeking a court order to have Tristen Durocher's camp forced out of Wascana Park.

The 24-year-old Indigenous man walked more than 600 kilometres to Regina from a community in northern Saskatchewan to call for legislative action to address high suicide rates in the region.

Durocher, who is on a tea fast until mid-September, says grieving families have been coming to the site.

Court documents filed by the province say the man doesn't have a permit and that overnight camping and fires are prohibited in the park.

The documents say Durocher has been made aware of the rules and Regina police won't enforce them without a court order.