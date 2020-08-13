Advertisement
Saskatchewan seeks court order to have teepee removed from legislature lawn
Chiefs from the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations meet with Tristen Durocher at the Walking with our Angels site on the legislature grounds. (CTV Regina)
REGINA -- A Regina judge is to hear a request from the Saskatchewan government today for the removal of a young man's teepee from the legislature's lawn.
Provincial lawyers filed an application to the Court of Queen's Bench seeking a court order to have Tristen Durocher's camp forced out of Wascana Park.
The 24-year-old Indigenous man walked more than 600 kilometres to Regina from a community in northern Saskatchewan to call for legislative action to address high suicide rates in the region.
Durocher, who is on a tea fast until mid-September, says grieving families have been coming to the site.
Court documents filed by the province say the man doesn't have a permit and that overnight camping and fires are prohibited in the park.
The documents say Durocher has been made aware of the rules and Regina police won't enforce them without a court order.