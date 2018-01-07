Recent warm temperatures in Saskatchewan have snowmobilers hoping for the cold weather to return.

After a long stretch of frigid temperatures across Saskatchewan, many residents have been out enjoying recent warm weather that saw temperatures jump up from around -40 C to almost 0 C. Not everyone is happy about it though, especially those that rely on snow for their hobbies.

“There is basically no snowmobiling,” said Royce Barlow, member of the Saskatchewan Snowmobiling Association.

The Sask Snow website monitors all of the sledding trails in Saskatchewan, and shows over 75 per cent of trails are closed due to a lack of snow. Riders like Barlow are finding their machines spend more time sitting than sledding. If they do take the machines out, riders are left doing extra work.

"Replacing tracks, fixing the skis, that stuff gets expensive. These can be really expensive toys,” Barlow said.

Barlow, who has been riding snowmobiles since the 1960’s, is hoping for a different kind of weather.

"We pray to those snow gods, you know? Give us some more snow. And if not, we’ll go where there is some,” Barlow said.

Snowmobilers might not have to wait too long for more snow, as temperatures are expected to drop in the coming weeks with flurries to follow.

