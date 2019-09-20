The Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation is in talks with the government as they look to settle on a new agreement. The federation said its main focus in the negotiations will be classroom size and composition.

"We want some provision in the contract over class size and class composition,” said Patrick Maze, President, Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation. “Without it being in the contract, it leaves it open for government during the oil sector resource deficiencies that they are finding, they try to make that up through extracting funds through our classrooms."

The federation said after a recent survey among staff, it found employees were more concerned about the size of classrooms and the needs of students than they were about salary. The agreement between the federation and the government expired in August. The federation said because the talks between it and the government just started it might be some time before a new agreement is reached.

“It’s not just a classroom size issue, size is part of it in some situations, in other situations it’s just the withdrawal of supports,” Maze said. “It might be an educational assistant or two educational assistants that are assigned to a classroom for high intensive needs students and once those are withdrawn that causes the teacher to withdrawn that causes the teacher to require more time and not have the ability to get around to the other students. It’s not just a size issues it’s also the diversity of students needs being looked after.”

According to the Ministry of Education, the average class size in Saskatchewan is 19.1 students. That number has increased 4.4 per cent since 2015. However, the number of full time educators, which includes classroom, distance and ESL teachers, and student support staff has only increased by 1.36 per cent in that same time period.

Education Minister, Gordon Wyant, responded to CTV News with a statement, "we believe that the offer tabled by the government trustee bargaining committee is fair."

Both parties will resume talks on Sept. 25.

Jill Poulton is a parent of two boys and she’s concerned about her children’s education with the rising student enrollment.

"In today's learning environment you have a much more complicated learning dynamic in the classroom than say 20, 30 or 40 years ago," Poulton said.

Poulton's younger son, Jacob has complex learning needs and she said he needs additional assistance but she worries about the level of support her son receives in school.

"When you've got higher classroom ratios and lower support the quality of education that our children are receiving is reduced," she said.