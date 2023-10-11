Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation to begin series of mini rallies outside Sask Party MLA offices

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has announced its intention to begin holding rallies outside the offices of certain government MLAs.

Teachers, parents, students and concerned citizens are all invited to the events – intended to call on the Government of Saskatchewan to “provide adequate funding and support for publically funded schools,” according to the STF.

The first event is scheduled to take place Oct. 14 from 1-2 p.m. outside the law office of Moose Jaw North MLA Tim McLeod at 48 High St. W.

STF Vice-President Nathan Brom is set to attend the event.

The event in Moose Jaw is the first of four mini rallies planned by the STF throughout the province.

Later events include an Oct. 21 rally outside the offices of Minister Donna Harpauer in Humbodlt, an Oct. 28 rally outside the office of Minister Paul Merriman and finally a Nov. 4 rally outside the offices of Minister Jeremy Cockrill in North Battleford.

All events are set to begin at 1 p.m.

The planned rallies follow months of back and forth between the teachers’ federation and the province.

Following the opening of contract negotiations in the summer, the province purchased billboards and digital ad spaces – claiming teachers in the province earn $92,000 annually on average.

The STF has refuted the figure.

The government’s ad campaign also touted a proposed seven per cent salary increase the government bargaining committee is proposing.

As of July 31, the Ministry of Education said it spent $34,000 on the campaign.

In response to the government’s move, the STF released its own ad campaign in late August.

As part of negotiations, the teachers union is also pushing for assurances regarding classroom complexity, class sizes and student supports.

The collective bargaining agreement, which covers most teachers in Saskatchewan, expired Aug. 31.