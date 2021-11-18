Saskatchewan to amend its employment act to recognize workplace sexual harassment

REGINA -

Saskatchewan is proposing to amend its employment act to recognize sexual harassment in the workplace.

The government has introduced legislation to make it clear that any unwelcome action of a sexual nature constitutes harassment.

The amendment also covers independent contractors, students and volunteers.

Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan says it's important to have legislation that reflects modern work environments, including protecting vulnerable workers.

If passed, Saskatchewan would become one of five provinces to specifically reference sexual harassment in legislation.

The others are Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.