Saskatchewan to fight federal single-use plastics ban in court

The Government of Saskatchewan is looking to challenge the federal government’s decision to label single-use plastics as “toxic substances.”

Saskatchewan, along with the Government of Alberta, will go forward with a constitutional challenge, arguing the federal government has overreached with its declaration that all, “plastic manufactured items” qualify as toxic, the province said in a news release.

"It is our position that the federal government cannot simply declare plastics to be under its environmental jurisdiction," Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said in the news release.

"Under the constitutional division of powers, it is well-established that provinces have exclusive jurisdiction to regulate specific industries. Establishing a competing federal regulatory framework in this area will simply create duplication, confusion, and economic harm."

The province plans to argue that federal regulations such as the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, should only apply to established toxic substances such as lead, arsenic, mercury and dangerous industrial chemicals.

The challenge will be heard in the Federal Court of Canada from March 7 to 9 in Toronto, Ont.