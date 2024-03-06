Saskatchewan tops Northwest Territories, in running to clinch first in its pool at Brier
Team Saskatchewan defeated Team Jamie Koe’s Northwest Territories rink 10-2 Wednesday morning at the Brier – positioning the team one win away from first place in Pool B.
Team Saskatchewan began with the hammer and recorded a blank in the first end.
In the second end, McEwen had the opportunity to make a single takeout to sit two but was too heavy and only landed one to make it 1-0.
Northwest Territories mirrored Saskatchewan’s one rock with hammer in the third end to tie it 1-1 heading into the fourth.
McEwen had the opportunity to score three if made a successful takeout on Northwest Territories’ closest rock and he landed the shot perfectly to take a 4-1 lead.
“This morning we were prepared to be patient and really work in the sheet for two to three ends and minimize risks. That doesn’t always go that way but that was the mindset. It’s not easy the first three ends, once the ice gets really worked in by four or five [ends] it’s a beautiful surface,” explained McEwen on taking a lead midway through.
Skip Jamie Koe, made a solo takeout with his final shot in the fifth end to garner one point and shorten Saskatchewan’s lead within two.
The scoreboard read 4-2 for Saskatchewan heading into the sixth end.
In the sixth, McEwen had another opportunity to score multiple with a successful solo takeout. He landed the shot and gained two to finish the end. Saskatchewan lead 6-2 after six.
A big miss by Koe in the seventh helped Saskatchewan steal not one but two in the seventh end. That lengthened their lead to 8-2 with just three ends to play.
“I’m throwing as good as I have in six years. It’s taken me some time to get back to this point, back to where I feel like I play at a high level consistently,” said McEwen who curled 97 per cent this morning.
“He’s playing really well. The look in Mike’s eyes, he can’t miss a shot right now so we’re ready and we’re excited,” said third, Colton Flasch.
The next end, Saskatchewan was able to steal two more and called the game for a 10-2 final.
Wednesday night they will take on Nunavut and if they win they will clinch first place in their pool.
But on Wednesday morning Nunavut defeated Nova Scotia for just their second Brier win in history, first of the tournament. Saskatchewan knows they cannot take any draw lightly.
“My buddy Sheldon Wetting, I went to University worlds with him back in 2003. So he’s covered me. So you know taking nothing for granted. We’re going to try and put on a really good performance and expect probably them to play as well as they are right now [against Nova Scotia],” McEwen said.
Wednesday evening’s draw takes place at 7:00 p.m. CST.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING LinkedIn down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows
Microsoft's LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Companies tied to ArriveCan scandal banned from bidding on federal contracts
The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.
Montreal Chinese community centres serve RCMP with $5M defamation suit over 'police station' allegations
Two Chinese community organizations have served the RCMP with a defamation suit after the national police force alleged they were operating as 'police stations' for the Chinese government.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
King Charles holds audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
King Charles III spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the Royal Family wrote on social media.
The family doctor shortage is forecast to be worse within 2 years. Here's what an Ont. doctor says needs to change
Markham Stouffville Hospital family physician Allan Grill says Ontario is facing a 'crisis' in family doctor shortages, as an Ontario medical association warns that a large and potentially growing proportion of residents aren't attached to a family doctor at all.
A man deliberately got 217 COVID shots. Here's what happened
A 62-year-old from Germany deliberately got 217 COVID-19 vaccine shots in the span of 29 months, according to a new study, going against national vaccine recommendations. That's an average of one jab every four days.
U.S. teen's secret signal for help leads to hotel rescue and alleged predator arrest
A Davis County teen is home safe and a man is in jail after police believe the man travelled from California upon meeting the boy online, causing the 14-year-old to send a secret signal for help to his family.
Daycare wait times make search 'very stressful' for Canadian parents
For working parents with young children, daycare is an essential. However, for a growing number of families across Canada, finding a spot may feel more like a luxury.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. labour board calls Heritage Inn 'intransigent' in negotiations with union
The Saskatchewan Labour Relations Board ordered the Heritage Inn back to the bargaining table with UFCW after describing the hotel’s approach to negotiations as “intransigent.”
-
Ottawa owes Sask. businesses $300M in carbon tax rebates: CFIB
A non-profit that advocates for businesses says the federal government is stalling on carbon tax rebates.
-
A look back to the last time Sask. made the Brier final
It’s been nearly 30 years since a Saskatchewan rink even made it to a Brier final. And more than 40 years since this province won.
Winnipeg
-
Snowfall warning issued for Winnipeg, southern Manitoba
A blizzardly blast of winter weather is heading to southern Manitoba on Wednesday for the second time this week.
-
Manitoba government plans to end restriction on labour agreements for big projects
Manitoba's NDP government is planning to lift a ban on project labour agreements enacted by the former Progressive Conservative government.
-
MPI technology reboot facing more delays after ‘significant challenges’: CEO
A long-delayed technology reboot at Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is going to take even longer to roll out.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede barred from participating in Pride parade due to abuse by former staffer
The Calgary Stampede will not be allowed to participate in the city’s annual Pride parade for the “foreseeable future,” due to its negligence regarding the sexual abuse of members of the Young Canadians by a former staffer.
-
'The perfect solution': New daycare centre offers extended hours for newcomers
The Immigrant Education Society (TIES) opened Little Beginnings Urban Oasis in Whitehorn on Wednesday, with a $2.5-million investment from the federal government.
-
City of Lethbridge launches child-care needs assessment survey
Lethbridge parents with young children have been concerned with finding accessible, affordable child-care.
Edmonton
-
Oilers get forwards Henrique, Carrick from Ducks
The Edmonton Oilers acquired two forwards from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday.
-
Bail denied for man charged in connection with Edmonton extortion scheme
One of the men charged in connection with an extortion scheme in Edmonton has been denied bail.
-
Blood transfusion recipient eager to return favour with end of mad cow disease concerns
Sixteen years ago, Claire Gannon almost died due to unforeseen complications during the birth of her son. A blood transfusion saved her, leaving her forever grateful to blood donors and inspired to donate herself – but she couldn't.
Toronto
-
Daytime shooting in Hamilton leaves 1 seriously injured: police
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Hamilton, police say.
-
2 charged in alleged immigration and visa scam, police believe there may be more victims
Two women have been charged after allegedly defrauding at least two victims out of thousands of dollars in a Markham visa and immigration services scam they say targeted members of the Iranian-Canadian community.
-
Video shows bag's 30-kilometre journey through Toronto's Pearson Airport
As travellers get ready to take off for the March Break, Canada’s largest airport is offering a behind-the-scenes look at how baggage gets to its destination.
Ottawa
-
Shawarma spat heads to court as Shawarma Palace sues Gatineau restaurant for trademark infringement
A shawarma dispute may be heading to the Federal Court, with Ottawa restaurant Shawarma Palace seeking more than $5 million in damages for alleged trademark infringement by a Gatineau shawarma restaurant.
-
Ottawa St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled again this year
The Ottawa Irish Society tells CTV News Ottawa the parade has been cancelled this year, after organizers did not receive a parade permit.
-
Air France bringing daily flights, bigger planes for Ottawa-Paris service starting in June
Air France will be expanding its successful Ottawa-Paris direct flight from five to seven days a week and upgrading to bigger planes this summer, the Ottawa airport confirmed Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. property owners trying to build fence were subjected to 'repeated verbal and physical harassment,' court says
B.C. property owners have been ordered to stop interfering with their neighbours' attempts to build a backyard fence, with a judge describing their conduct during the lengthy dispute as "malicious and escalating."
-
Woman who returned puppy due to ear infection not entitled to a refund, B.C. tribunal rules
British Columbia's small claims tribunal has ruled that a woman who bought a puppy from a breeder is not entitled to a refund after she returned the animal because it had an ear infection.
-
B.C. municipality calls for oversight board, audit of provincial conservation officers
The District of North Vancouver is calling for more oversight of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service following a record-breaking year of black bears killed by the agency.
Montreal
-
Montreal Chinese community centres serve RCMP with $5M defamation suit over 'police station' allegations
Two Chinese community organizations have served the RCMP with a defamation suit after the national police force alleged they were operating as 'police stations' for the Chinese government.
-
Quebec dentist suspended, fined for vulgar, sexist and racist comments
A Montreal dentist has been suspended for three months and fined $10,000 for making racist and vulgar remarks and gestures during a conference for dental students.
-
Pro-Palestinian groups served court injunction for protest outside Montreal synagogue
Pro-Palestinian groups were served a court injunction during a demonstration outside a synagogue in Cote-des-Neiges on Tuesday, barring them from protesting within 50 metres of certain Jewish community buildings for a period of 10 days.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman who returned puppy due to ear infection not entitled to a refund, B.C. tribunal rules
British Columbia's small claims tribunal has ruled that a woman who bought a puppy from a breeder is not entitled to a refund after she returned the animal because it had an ear infection.
-
External party to investigate Victoria police corruption complaint
The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board is assigning a third-party investigator to conduct a probe into corruption within the Victoria Police Department.
-
B.C. government sues buyers of affordable housing in Victoria, alleging they don't meet terms of agreement
The B.C. government is cracking down on more than a dozen Victoria condo owners, taking five of them to court, over allegations they’ve abused a housing affordability agreement.
Atlantic
-
Province-by-province look at snow, freezing rain and rain expected Thursday in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued rainfall and snowfall warnings in the Maritimes Wednesday morning ahead of an incoming mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.
-
150-year-old Cape Breton church done in by Fiona
For more than 150 years, St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church in Louisbourg, N.S., was able to withstand everything the weather threw at it.
-
Man injured in Halifax workplace incident
Police say a man was injured following a workplace incident in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Sudbury Wolves players suspended by the OHL
The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday it has suspended two members of the Sudbury Wolves for the remainder of the season and part of the playoffs for violating the league’s social media policy.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LinkedIn down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows
Microsoft's LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
-
OPP looking for suspect in Parry Sound hotel shooting
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred at Parry Sound hotel last summer.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for people involved in Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police are looking for multiple people involved in a shooting in the Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener.
-
Advocacy group petitions to protect confidentiality of counselling records in sexual assault court cases
An Ontario woman walked away from a sexual assault case against her former commanding officer after the defence requested access to her counselling records.
-
SC Johnson plant will stay in Brantford
SC Johnson says it’s reached a settlement that will allow its plant to remain in Brantford.