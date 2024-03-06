Saskatchewan tops Northwest Territories, in running to clinch first in its pool at Brier

Team Saskatchewan defeated Team Jamie Koe’s Northwest Territories rink 10-2 Wednesday morning at the Brier – positioning the team one win away from first place in Pool B.

Team Saskatchewan began with the hammer and recorded a blank in the first end.

In the second end, McEwen had the opportunity to make a single takeout to sit two but was too heavy and only landed one to make it 1-0.

Northwest Territories mirrored Saskatchewan’s one rock with hammer in the third end to tie it 1-1 heading into the fourth.

McEwen had the opportunity to score three if made a successful takeout on Northwest Territories’ closest rock and he landed the shot perfectly to take a 4-1 lead.

“This morning we were prepared to be patient and really work in the sheet for two to three ends and minimize risks. That doesn’t always go that way but that was the mindset. It’s not easy the first three ends, once the ice gets really worked in by four or five [ends] it’s a beautiful surface,” explained McEwen on taking a lead midway through.

Skip Jamie Koe, made a solo takeout with his final shot in the fifth end to garner one point and shorten Saskatchewan’s lead within two.

The scoreboard read 4-2 for Saskatchewan heading into the sixth end.

In the sixth, McEwen had another opportunity to score multiple with a successful solo takeout. He landed the shot and gained two to finish the end. Saskatchewan lead 6-2 after six.

A big miss by Koe in the seventh helped Saskatchewan steal not one but two in the seventh end. That lengthened their lead to 8-2 with just three ends to play.

“I’m throwing as good as I have in six years. It’s taken me some time to get back to this point, back to where I feel like I play at a high level consistently,” said McEwen who curled 97 per cent this morning.

“He’s playing really well. The look in Mike’s eyes, he can’t miss a shot right now so we’re ready and we’re excited,” said third, Colton Flasch.

The next end, Saskatchewan was able to steal two more and called the game for a 10-2 final.

Wednesday night they will take on Nunavut and if they win they will clinch first place in their pool.

But on Wednesday morning Nunavut defeated Nova Scotia for just their second Brier win in history, first of the tournament. Saskatchewan knows they cannot take any draw lightly.

“My buddy Sheldon Wetting, I went to University worlds with him back in 2003. So he’s covered me. So you know taking nothing for granted. We’re going to try and put on a really good performance and expect probably them to play as well as they are right now [against Nova Scotia],” McEwen said.

Wednesday evening’s draw takes place at 7:00 p.m. CST.