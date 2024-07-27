Saskatchewan weekend temperatures in seasonal range

After another week of heat warnings across Saskatchewan, temperatures will be dipping back into the seasonal range for the weekend.

Due to a cold front coming in from Alberta, northern parts of the province will see cooler weather and southern parts of the province will see seasonal temperatures.

In addition to the cooler weather, there may also be some winds picking up on Saturday.

As the weekend continues on, there may be more of a storm system coming in from the south.

There is also a possible risk of thunderstorms in the Regina area for late Sunday night and into early Monday morning.

Saturday will see a high of 27 C with wind gusts up to 40 kilometres an hour in Regina and Sunday will see a high of 25 C with some cloud cover. The warmup will then return next week.

Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories

In Saskatoon, a mix of clouds and sunshine with a 30 per cent chance of showers can be expected. Winds will be brisk, blowing from the west at 40 kilometres an hour gusting up to 60 kilometres an hour.

High temperatures will reach 21 C and low will drop to a cool 11 C.

According to Environment Canada, skies will start to clear overnight in Saskatoon.

For the full weekend weather forecast, you can watch the video player above.