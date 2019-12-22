SASKATOON -- Many are leaving to go and be with family, and others are waiting for family to arrive. Some bittersweet goodbyes, and some hug-filled arrivals can be found throughout the airport as holiday travelers come and go.

The Saskatoon airport say they are expecting 2,500 people, 20 planes departing and 6,000 people arriving each day during the holidays.

“We’re picking up my sister from her incoming flight from Calgary.” Janelle Leschinski said, with her two sons Jaxon and Brooks, who were both excited to see their aunt.

For travellers like Katherine Loewen it was goodbyes to her family as she got ready to travel to Houston, Texas where she is going to lend a hand to her sister that’s fallen on hard times.

“I’m just glad I can help her with something.” Loewen said.

Although the holiday season can be stressful for some, many at the Saskatoon airport haven’t lost their Christmas spirit just yet.

“It’s going to be a really great Christmas being with my sister and being with family.” Leschinski said.