Saskatoon Blades best Regina Pats 4-2 to take series lead

The Regina Pats have lost their playoff series lead following their latest match-up against the Saskatoon Blades.

The Friday night contest at Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre ended with the scoreboard reading 4-2 in favour of the hometown team.

The Blades commanded the lead early on, scoring two unanswered goals in the first six minutes. The Pats got within one goal twice during the contest in the first and second periods.

Pats forward Connor Bedard was responsible for Regina’s two goals in the contest. He’s recorded 10 goals during this season’s playoff run, with the addition of five assists, totalling 15 points in five games.

Stanislav Svozil and Alexander Suzdalev each recorded two assists while goalie Drew Sim tallied 29 saves during the competition.

For shots on goal, the Pats outshot the Blades 33-22 but failed to connect where it counted. Saskatoon won the face-off battle, taking 34 to Regina’s 26.

Friday’s defeat marked the Pats’ third consecutive loss in the series, following a commanding start with a 2-0 lead.

WHL playoff action is set to continue tonight with the Pats returning to Regina to face off against the Blades in game six of the seven-game first-round series.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Brandt Centre.