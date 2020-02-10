REGINA -- Musician and voiceover artist Leah Mertz of Saskatoon has been named the 2020 Saskatchewanderer.

Mertz says she plans to explore the province and connect with those who make Saskatchewan a great place. She is the tenth person to hold the position.

“I’ve always had an innate passion for storytelling and sharing people’s voices no matter how big or small. The people are what make this province great, and I will work closely with everyone I meet to honour Saskatchewan’s cultural vibrancy, entrepreneurial spirit, vast diversity, and its beautiful landscape,” Mertz said. “I grew up on the prairies, and despite living all across Canada the past decade, I knew the prairies were where I was meant to be. More specifically, I knew Saskatchewan was where I was meant to be.

The Saskatchewanderer can be followed on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube.