Ottawa is investing around $3.4 million dollars into SaskCanola for research into how the crop’s yields could be increased.

Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau and Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale announced the investment Thursday.

"Cutting-edge canola research is vital to Canadian canola producers,” Bibeau said in a release.

The money will go towards the study of genomic resistance, pathology and integrated crop management to help improve practices and decrease disease.

The research projects aims to further control Blackleg and better understand Verticillium Stripe in Canada, an emerging disease affecting canola crops.

“Our objective is to ensure farmers have access to the latest technology to manage pests in their operations, while also providing quality assurance to our global customers,” said Bernie McClean, SaskCanola’s research chair.

The project is being funded through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership’s AgriScience program.