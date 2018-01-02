

CTV Regina





SaskEnergy says they have broken their natural gas consumption record for a second time in the past four days.

Between 9:00 a.m on December 29th and 9:00 a.m on December 30th SaskEnergy used 1.50 PetaJoules of energy, that’s about 3.35 million barbecue tanks of natural gas used in just 24 hours.

The new record eclipsed the previous one of 1.43 PetaJoules set on boxing day of 2017 and dwarfs the record before that set in in December of 2016 at 1.33 PetaJouls.

SaskEnergy says the spike can be blamed on the cold weather along with an increasing customer base.

SaskEnergy provides natural gas to 390,000 people across Saskatchewan.