

CTV Regina





SaskEnergy is advising residents that the freeze/thaw cycle created by the yo-yoing temperatures could cause underground natural gas leaks.

SaskEnergy says leaks typically occur in the spring as frosty ground melts. Because of the intense cold, followed by a sudden warming, conditions are favourable for a leak. The most common way to detect natural gas is by its smell.

Anyone who smells natural gas near their home or business should call SaskEnergy immediately at 1-888-700-0427.

A SaskEnergy technician will be dispatched to the area and if a leak has occurred a crew will be sent to make repairs.

SaskEnergy also offers a $25 rebate on the purchase of a natural gas detector. Details about the program are available online.