SaskEnergy tied an all-time record for natural gas usage with 1.50 PetaJoules in a 24-hour period.

The record was set between 9 a.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. on Friday. It ties the record set on Dec. 30, 2017.

A PetaJoule is equivalent to 1 milllion GigaJoules of natural gas. In comparison, the average home in Saskatchewan uses about 100 GigaJoules of natural gas each year.

Due to the cold weather and enhanced oil recovery and mining operations, SaskEnergy saw a higher consumption of natural gas from residential, business and industrial customers.

SaskEnergy says record-setting natural gas usage days are happening more frequently due to customer growth. It says their pipeline system is designed to handle situations like this to ensure there is increased capacity provided for the natural gas that is needed.