

CTV Regina





SaskEnergy is discontinuing natural gas service to nine more rural properties as a result of ground shifting, this time to properties in Buffalo Pound Lake and Last Mountain Lake.

The Crown Corporation says slope movement in the community of South Lake at Buffalo Pound Lake is impacting natural gas pipelines. As a result, service to seven properties will be discontinued. SaskEnergy will start rerouting a gas pipeline away from the area to allow service to continue to another 120 properties in the area.

Service will also stop to two properties at Shore Acres at Last Mountain Lake. This was one of the six communities where SaskEnergy was forced to permanently remove natural gas service in 2017 after ground shifting.

The owners of the nine properties will have three months to convert their properties to an alternate fuel source. A $2,500 fuel transition allowance will be provided.

Last year SaskEnergy was forced to cut natural gas service to nearly 250 properties in the Regina Beach area after ground shifting.

In 2014 a house in Regina Beach exploded after a gas line ruptured due to ground shifting.