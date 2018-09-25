SaskEnergy working to cap gas leak in east Regina
Gas leak in east Regina on Sept. 25. (CREESON AGECOUTAY/CTV REGINA)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 3:26PM CST
A strong scent of natural gas hung over much of east Regina on Tuesday afternoon after a gas leak on Eastgate Drive just west of Prince of Wales Drive.
SaskEnergy was called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. after a construction crew struck a gas line.
Several businesses in the area were forced to shut down for the afternoon, including Creekside Pub and China Liang’s Buffet.
SaskEnergy says they are working to contain the gas leak.