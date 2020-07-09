REGINA -- SaskGaming estimates it lost more than $5 million in 15-days after temporarily closing Casino Regina and Casino Moose Jaw.

According to SaskGaming’s annual report released Wednesday, it estimates it lost between $5.2 million and $5.8 million in revenue over the 15-day span.

The losses could grow because the report only covers up to the end of March. The casinos were closed for the months of April, May and June, and will re-open on Thursday.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the casinos to close.

SaskGaming said in the report that the situation continues to evolve. It doesn’t yet know how long it will experience financial difficulties.

It said it hasn’t included the 2020-21 budget projections because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

In the report, which covers 2019-20, SaskGaming reported revenues of $114.1 million, a 3.8 per cent loss when compared to the $118.6 million in revenue in 2018-19.

Expenses for 2019-20 were slightly up. SaskGaming reported $73.9 million in expenses for the past fiscal year. In 2018-19, expenses were $73.7 million.

This left SaskGaming with $40.2 million in income in 2019-20. Of that figure, $20.1 million was provided to the First Nations Trust and Community Initiatives Fund. The organizations take an equal share of the amount.

As well, $13.3 million was sent to the Crown Investments Corporation and the remaining $6.8 million was retained.