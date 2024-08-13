SaskPower announces final phase of Regina maintenance complex

It’s the biggest project since Loblaw’s built its massive warehouse at the Global Transportation Hub (GTH). SaskPower is adding another warehouse to the two it has already built at the GTH.

"We are able to move away from older facilities that do need significant maintenance if we were to stay at those facilities,” SaskPower Minister Dustin Duncan told reporters on Monday. “So that’ll help to reduce the operational maintenance cost for SaskPower."

Once completed, the more than $400 million Regina Operations and Maintenance Complex (ROMC) will cover almost half a million square feet over 110 acres.

Across the street from SaskPower, global agricultural firm Cargill is at the midway point on a $350 million canola crush plant.

It will turn seed into crude canola oil and biofuel.

The two massive projects are worth over three quarters of a billion dollars.

“I mean it’s obvious to everyone that we have a very strong growth policy in place and adding value to our products is a huge part of that growth plan for 2030,” Sask. Party MLA Travis Keisig told CTV News.

Two construction companies with Saskatchewan roots are handling the work, Graham at the Cargill site and PCL for SaskPower. The Edmonton headquartered firm was awarded the $95 million contract for the project.

“We anticipate the project will require approximately 150 local workers during peak construction,” PCL operations manager Mike Zurowski explained.

“Our team has created a construction plan and schedule that will see SaskPower’s employees moving into the complex in early 2026.”

Phase one of the ROMC began in 2021 and was finished in early 2024. SaskPower’s fleet metering services and logistics groups are already working out of the complex. Phase two marks the final phase of construction.

SaskPower has now committed over $400 million dollars on facility renewal in Regina, including its two office towers in the downtown.

Once complete, the ROMC will consist of seven buildings which will house around 800 SaskPower employees from several business areas.