SaskPower has approved self-generated projects from 38 of its customers as part of its Power Generation Partner Program (PGPP).

The projects will generate and sell renewable and carbon-neutral power back to the Crown corporation.

SaskPower approved 23 solar projects and 15 flare gas projects. SaskPower says it will between 70 and 105 megawatts of renewable and carbon-neutral power to the provincial grid.

“Taking steps to promote renewable and carbon-neutral projects is another clear sign that Saskatchewan takes the challenges of climate change seriously,” Minister Responsible for SaskPower Dustin Duncan said in a media release.

Announced in the fall of 2018, the PGPP is a two-year program with the option of a third year.

“SaskPower has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent over 2005 levels by 2030, and the PGPP is one element that will help us reach that target,” SaskPower CEO and President Mike Marsh said in a media release.

The partnership allows renewable energy projects with a maximum of one megawatts of renewable energy, and five megawatts of carbon neutral non-renewable energy.