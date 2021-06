REGINA -- SaskPower broke a summer power demand record Wednesday afternoon as residents searched for cool relief from the hot, hot heat.

The power provider said as of 2:50 p.m. Wednesday it had hit 3,523 megawatts of power consumption; up 19 megawatts from the previous record, which is enough to power approximately 20,000 homes in Saskatchewan.

According to SaskPower, the previous summer record of 3,524 megawatts was set on Aug. 10, 2018. The all-time record for demand was set on Dec. 29, 2017.

SaskPower said power demand is expected to rise Wednesday evening.