SaskPower completes phase 1 of Regina logistics warehouse

Everything is shelved in orderly fashion at SaskPower’s new logistics warehouse in Regina. The first phase of the long delayed project at the Global Transportation Hub (GTH) is now complete.

“So this is Phase 1. It opened earlier this year. Phase 2 is slated to be open by 2026,” Minister of Crowns Dustin Duncan told CTV News.

SaskPower purchased nearly a quarter section of land at the GTH a decade ago at a cost of $25 million. The land sat vacant for years due to financial constraints. Construction finally began a little over two years ago.

“Both phases combined will be roughly a $280 million investment by SaskPower,” Duncan added.

In total, SaskPower is spending about $432 million on Regina facilities. It includes the recently completed $128 million head office refurbishment and the $24 million purchase and renovation of a nearby building.

“That is also SaskPower staff so we will have engineering services primarily. [We'll have] IT services in that building as well and our new nuclear division is in that building as well,” SaskPower President Rupen Pandya told CTV News.

Space for SaskPower’s 1,600 Regina employees is being consolidated from 13 locations to six, a move that the crown corporation expects will improve efficiency and cut operational costs.