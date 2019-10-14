REGINA -- Twenty-three SaskPower employees along with equipment and materials have headed east to assist Manitoba Hydro with restoration efforts, amid massive outages throughout the province due to a massive snow storm this weekend.

The storm has left around 20,000 people throughout the province without power, including 800 in the Winnipeg area and many people in the city of Portage la Prairie and several remote indigenous communities.

Premier Brian Pallister declared a state of emergency early Sunday morning.

According to a company spokesperson, customers in Winnipeg could be without power for another four days.

The team is heading to Manitoba as part of a Mutual Assistance Agreement between utilities throughout North America that provides assistance in severe weather events.