SaskPower encouraging residents to clear a path for meter readers

With winter upon us, SaskPower wants its customers to remember to make sure there is easy access to their power meters.

Meters must be read manually and can be difficult to get to this time of year with snow and ice built up.

SaskPower’s Scott McGregor said meter readers have been injured in the past.

“There has been meter readers that get injured from hidden debris, ice and snow throughout the year while doing their job and we just want to make sure that everyone clears a path to their meters so that readers can do their job safely,” McGregor said.

McGregor said one benefit to keeping a clear path to your meter is more accurate readings.

“That cuts down chances of a catch up bill which occurs when we’re only able to read the meter periodically, we just kind of do an estimate,” he said.

McGregor said keeping a clear path to your meter is an issue right across Saskatchewan and not isolated to one region.

“It’s certainly an issue that we want to raise awareness around for the entire province,” he said.

McGregor said they understand that for some people, clearing a path may be a challenge or not possible and said there are ways to read your own meter and enter numbers online at SaskPower.com.