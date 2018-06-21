

CTV Regina





SaskPower has launched its second pilot project installing Smart Meters for commercial and industrial customers.

The second pilot will see 7,500 Smart Meters installed across Saskatchewan. The first ones will be installed at large businesses in the province. After that, 750 small and medium businesses will be notified if they have been selected to take part.

Last year, SaskPower installed more than 500 meters as part of the first pilot.