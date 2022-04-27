SaskPower expects to have all customers in southeast Sask. back online tonight
Around 300 customers still without power after this past weekend’s snowstorm are expected to be back online Wednesday night, SaskPower said in a release.
The utility said on Tuesday it was able to get more than 1,150 residential and farm customers back online despite very difficult wet and muddy conditions.
SaskPower said in the coming days some customers in the southeast could see planned outages while permanent fixes to infrastructure are completed. Planned outages can be found on the utility’s website or Twitter account.
A release also thanked farmers in the southeast for assisting in restoration efforts, adding that repairs would have taken much longer if farmers in the area were not able to help tow power line equipment through muddy fields.
PRINCE ALBERT | No plea entered by woman charged with arson of Senator Allen Bird Centre Gym
Police investigating medically-assisted death of B.C. woman
Police in Abbotsford, B.C. confirm they are investigating the medically-assisted death of a 61-year-old woman whose daughters say should not have been approved for the procedure based on the state of her mental health at the time.
European nations accuse Russia of natural gas 'blackmail'
Polish and Bulgarian leaders accused Moscow of using natural gas to blackmail their countries after Russia's state-controlled energy company said it would stop supplying the two European nations Wednesday.
Tesla loses US$126 billion in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern
Tesla Inc lost US$126 billion in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter.
'Rolling Thunder': What to know about the Ottawa motorcycle convoy
A convoy of motorcycle riders dubbed 'Rolling Thunder' is set to arrive in Ottawa this weekend for a rally on Parliament Hill. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what to know about the demonstration.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Canada seeking new powers to seize, share proceeds of sanctioned assets
The federal government is looking to give itself new powers to seize and sell off already sanctioned assets from foreign entities, and use the proceeds to help rebuild impacted countries and compensate victims.
Windsor couple 'devastated' after neighbour files bird feeding complaint with city
A Windsor couple is upset after having to remove five bird feeders from their front yard or face penalty.
Singapore executes disabled Malaysian convicted in drug case
Singapore on Wednesday executed a Malaysian man convicted of drug smuggling after a court dismissed a last-minute challenge from his mother and international pleas to spare him on grounds he was mentally disabled.
Census shows boomer population shrinking proportionately
The latest census data from 2021 shows for the first time since the end of the baby boom, the boomer generation in Canada makes up less than a quarter of the country's population.
Saskatoon Police seize cash, drugs following investigation
A 32-year-old man accused of trafficking methamphetamine is facing a number of charges, according to police.
PRINCE ALBERT | No plea entered by woman charged with arson of Senator Allen Bird Centre Gym
The case of the woman accused of setting fire to the Senator Allen Bird Centre in Prince Albert has yet to enter a plea in provincial court.
Sask. cheerleaders make history after winning world title
History has been made by Rebels Cheerleading Athletics after they finished in first place at the Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando, FL Monday.
Note found in accused’s fridge contained PINs to Eduardo Balaquit’s bank cards, jury hears
A Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench jury the expert testimony of a forensic identification officer in the ongoing Eduardo Balaquit manslaughter trial.
Potholes uncover remnants of Winnipeg's streetcar system
It's pothole season in Winnipeg, but some potholes have gone so deep they've uncovered an interesting bit of Winnipeg's history.
Concerns of another Colorado low loom over southern Manitoba
Much of southern Manitoba is dealing with overland flooding and high water warnings. The province says the Red River continues to rise, a situation only made worse by last weekend’s storm.
'One of a kind and irreplaceable': Friends identify pilot killed in crash west of Calgary
Friends of a 45-year-old aviation enthusiast have identified him as the pilot killed in a crash west of Calgary on Friday.
Tax relief or transit improvements? Calgarians and councillors have ideas for city's surplus
The City of Calgary has an extra $147 million and council will decide what to do with it.
-
WEATHER | Calgary faces gusts above 40 km/h, possibly 50
A windier Wednesday: seasonal in Calgary today.
'End the crisis': Alberta prosecutors hope for resolution of concerns in latest talks
A group representing Alberta prosecutors is to meet with the government Wednesday to try to resolve concerns that have Crown lawyers considering job action.
Pigeon Lake teen stabbed in school library over $10 dispute, his mom says
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in the library of his school south of Edmonton was attacked over a $10 dispute, his mother tells CTV News Edmonton.
Senior shoved onto Edmonton LRT tracks in 'violent unprovoked assault'
A 78-year-old woman was hospitalized Monday night after she was pushed onto LRT tracks, and police released images of the man they believe is responsible for the random attack.
Ontario Liberals put their rebuilding to the test after 2018 election drubbing
Four years ago the Ontario Liberals held a majority government and today they are not-so-affectionately dubbed "the minivan party," holding so few seats that they could carpool to a caucus meeting.
Ontario man has $15,000 insurance claim denied due to working as food delivery driver
An Ontario man says his $15,000 insurance claim was denied after a stolen vehicle crashed into him because he was working occasionally for a food delivery service.
Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
'Rolling Thunder' organizer pledges peaceful demonstration but won't speak to controversial guest
The organizer of the coming 'Rolling Thunder' bike convoy to Ottawa is promising a peaceful event this weekend, but he distanced himself from a controversial guest speaker.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | City of Ottawa covers photo radar tickets for employees in city vehicles
City of Ottawa employees who are caught on photo radar cameras in city vehicles and issued tickets do not have to pay those fines under a city policy, but they are subject to other disciplinary measures.
-
SPRING SNOW | Late spring snowfall hits Ottawa region
A late April snowfall is expected to last until Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa.
B.C. film, television workers issue strike notice
A union representing workers in B.C.’s film and television industry has issued 72-hour strik notice, the latest development in a lengthy labour negotiation.
Tracks left in snow lead B.C. Mounties to suspects who allegedly stole $10,000 in goods from gym
B.C. Mounties say a set of tracks left in the snow led them to three suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in goods from a local gym.
Modelling group stymied by B.C. data issues as experts warn of COVID-19 hospital crunch
As a growing number of British Columbians are hospitalized with COVID-19, the stream of pandemic data from the government has dried up to the point that some of the most trusted analysts in the province say they'll need to largely give up their work.
Dogs on leashes to be allowed on Montreal's Metro by end of the year
Montreal City Council has voted unanimously to allow leashed dogs onto the Metro by the end of 2022.
Quebec rolls back proposal forcing English CEGEP students into three French-language classes
Under a new amendment, English-speaking CEGEP students won't be made to take three core college classes in French, but will only need to take three French classes focused on the language itself.
Montreal and Laval daycares threaten strike day in early May
Some public daycares in Montreal and Laval could see a strike day on May 3, unless last-minute negotiations manage to resolve ongoing issues by then.
NASA 'hopes to benefit' from B.C. electric seaplane flight
The U.S. space agency NASA is looking to a B.C.-based seaplane operator in its quest to develop sustainable electric propulsion technology for aircraft.
'The best little lady': Beacon Hill Children's Farm says goodbye to 30-year-old miniature horse
Staff are mourning the loss of a beloved miniature horse at Beacon Hill Children's Farm.
103-year-old B.C. man walking 103 laps around care home to fundraise for Ukraine
John Hillman, who is a veteran of the Second World War, will be walking 103 laps around his care home to celebrate 103 years on the Earth.
'More than disappointing': Sister of N.S. shooting victim calls for federal police gear law
Tammy Oliver-McCurdie’s sister, brother-in law, and niece were all killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting two years ago. Now she is giving criticism to Ottawa for not doing enough to keep police gear out of public hands.
New Brunswick reports six new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
P.E.I. to end COVID-19 mask mandate May 6; two new deaths reported
Prince Edward Island is ending its mandate to wear masks in indoor public places on May 6.
Here's the latest on changing child care costs in Waterloo region
Local parents say they’re looking forward to the lower child care costs promised by the federal and provincial governments in March. But local child care operators are still waiting to hear more details on how the program will roll out.
Big home playoff games for Rangers and Storm
The Kitchener Rangers and Guelph Storm were both at home Tuesday night playing important playoff games.
Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders on new Canada’s most-wanted list
Four of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list are accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario.