SaskPower, IBEW reach new three year agreement

SaskPower and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) have agreed on a new three year deal.

The new agreement will see wage increases of three per cent for 2023 and 2024 and two per cent for 2025, a release from SaskPower on Tuesday said.

Minister Responsible for SaskPower Dustin Duncan said he was pleased to see that the agreement had been ratified, adding he is thankful for the work put in by both sides that allowed a deal to be reached.

IBEW members approved the agreement with a province-wide vote. SaskPower’s executive and board of directors also voted to approve the deal.

“We appreciate the efforts of the bargaining committees in reaching an agreement that benefits both parties as SaskPower prepares for energy transition,” executive vice president, people, safety and Indigenous corporate relations Kathryn Pollack said in the release.

The new agreement is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023 will expire on Dec. 31, 2025.