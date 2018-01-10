SaskPower increase lower than originally planned
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018
The increase in SaskPower bills in 2018 is going to be lower than originally planned.
In August, the Crown Corporation proposed a 5 per cent rate increase to help fund ongoing growth. The Saskatchewan Rate Approval panel is recommending an increase of just 3.5 per cent, effective March 1.
If approved, the average residential customer would see a $3.84 increase in their monthly bill.