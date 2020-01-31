REGINA -- SaskPower is launching the Energy Assistance Pilot Program, which will offer tools to lower the cost of power bills.

“High utility bills can be stressful. Customers with low incomes spend a larger proportion of their budget on energy costs, while being less able to afford energy efficient upgrades to their homes,” said Shawn Schmidt, SaskPower Vice-President, Distribution and Customer Services. “The Energy Assistance Pilot Program will provide assistance and tools for these customers to help them lower their utility bills by as much as $230 per year.”

To qualify for the program, applicants must own a home in Regina or Saskatoon. Click here for more information on income criteria.

Customers accepted into the program will receive free installation of a smart thermostat, energy saving lightbulbs and power strips, high efficiency shower heads, aerators, a personal home assessment and recommendations on how their home can save energy.

Application deadline is Feb. 15.