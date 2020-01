REGINA -- SaskPower has experienced an overwhelming response to its request for 2,000 volunteers to test new smart meters. As of Friday afternoon, 1,500 volunteers have signed up.

“We understand that business owners are some of our busiest customers, and that they may not have had the time to sign up yet. To balance this phase of smart meter deployment, we want to ensure small- and medium-sized businesses still have the opportunity to volunteer,” SaskPower representative Joel Cherry said in an emailed update.

In order to give businesses an opportunity to apply, SaskPower is reserving the remaining 500 meters for businesses.

“Anyone who has applied for a smart meter and is unable to receive one will be given priority when more meters become available,” Cherry said.