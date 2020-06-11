REGINA -- SaskPower will be spending $20.5 million to improve the Regina electrical grid throughout this summer.

The crown says it will be replacing overhead and buried electrical cables in the city, converting street lights to LED bulbs, installing wildlife guards on transformers and upgrading transformers, among other projects.

These changes will occur throughout the 2020 construction season.

The majority of this project will improve reliability in the downtown area.

There will be occasional planned outages when these improvements are being made.