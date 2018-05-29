

SaskPower says they are continuing to inspect Regina homes because of ground shifting.

The Crown says the last 12 months have been one of the driest on record in Saskatchewan, causing clay soil in the Regina area to shift.

In 2017 the ground shifting caused fires in power boxes at several Regina homes.

“Homes with a copper wire service had little slack and when the ground would pull out the wiring, that metal would allow electricity to keep flowing and start a small fire at the back of the house,” Donavon Nelson of SaskPower said in a written release. “We’ve inspected 17,000 services, and it’s now very unlikely there is an uninspected power box at risk of an incident with fire in the city.”

SaskPower has now moved on to examine underground services. The power company says these have aluminum wiring, that when damaged, melts and stops the flow of electricity.

To fix the situation, SaskPower has been installing expansion boxes to homes, adding an extra metre of slack wiring to account for extreme ground shifting.

Homes with underground service will also be inspected, starting with older homes that have smaller model power boxes. These have less slack available for settling, making them more prone to damage from ground shifting.

New build homes in the province will also include an expansion box.