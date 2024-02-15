SaskPower, union representing employees ratify new deal

A new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) has been ratified by the union representing SaskPower employees and the Crown.

The CBA is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023 and includes pay increases of three per cent for 2023 and 2024 along with a two per cent raise for 2025.

“This is an agreement that works for SaskPower and for Unifor members, who provide many valuable services to our company,” SaskPower executive vice president, people, safety & Indigenous and corporate relations Kathryn Pollack said in a news release.

Minister responsible for SaskPower Dustin Duncan said the successful ratification vote shows that the best agreements are negotiated at the bargaining table.

The new CBA will expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

Unifor 649 represents about 550 SaskPower employees.