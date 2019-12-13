REGINA -- SaskPower is warning its customers about phone scammers trying to sell smart meters.

According to the Crown, the scammers offering people smart meters for $900 and directing customers to a call back number with a menu that sounds like SaskPower's. The Crown says this isn't a legitimate call and is warning people not to give out any payment information.

SaskPower says it's currently installing 20,000 smart meters at businesses across the province free of charge. Anyone scheduled to receive a smart meter would have received a letter, a message on their bill and a phone call from SaskPower.

Anyone who receives a scam phone call is asked to let SaskPower know by calling 1-888-757-6937.