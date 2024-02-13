REGINA
    SaskPower warns customers of billing scam involving text messages

    SaskPower says a number of customers have reached out alerting the Crown of a text messaging scam involving bills that appears to have begun Monday night.

    “The fraudulent text message claims to be a billing reminder, stating that the customer has an outstanding balance of $10.58 and that if not paid via the included link by February 13, the customer “may lose your electricity.” The text message appears to come from an out-of-province telephone number (when called there is no activated voicemail),” SaskPower said in a news release.

    SaskPower says if customers receive a text they should not follow the link or provide any information to the website.

    “Anyone who believes they have fallen victim to this scam should contact their financial institution and their local law enforcement agency,” SaskPower said.

    People who have received the text message should delete it immediately, SaskPower said.

    SaskPower said it will never threaten disconnection via a text message, adding that payment reminders are currently only sent by email.

    For people who are unsure about the legitimacy of a text message or email claiming to be from SaskPower the Crown says it is best to call SaskPower Customer Care to confirm if the communication was legitimate.

    “If being directed to a website, always look at the URL in any communications claiming to be from SaskPower. If it does not read “saskpower.com” it could be a scam.”

