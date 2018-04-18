

CTV Regina





SaskPower is warning customers about potential scammers.

The Crown corporation says it has seen a significant increase in fraudulent activity in the province. According to SaskPower, scammers representing the Crown will call, email or even visit businesses threatening to turn off power unless customers give them payment on the spot. Some scammers also ask for money through untraceable cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

SaskPower says it doesn’t deal with overdue accounts this way. It also won’t ask for payment using cryptocurrencies.

Anyone doubting the authenticity of a call, email or person claiming to work for SaskPower is encouraged to contact the customer service line at 1-888-757-6937.

Suspected scammers can also contact Canada’s Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.