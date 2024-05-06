SaskTel employee caught running cash-for-credits scheme, costs Crown over $6,000

The organization that oversees the province's Crown corporations says that a SaskTel employee was caught taking personal payments in a cash-for-credits scheme.

On Monday, the Crown Investments Corporation tabled its loss report for the fourth quarter of 2023 -24, revealing that the provincially-owned telecom lost $6,280 over the employees' scam.

The Crown says that the employee would arrange with customers using their personal cell phone to conceal communications — as company call systems are monitored.

The employee has since resigned and the issue was reported to the police, the province says.

According to SaskTel, the results of the investigation are currently pending.

To prevent similar incidents in the future, SaskTel’s internal audit group reviewed the incident and is developing additional measures — including improved monitoring systems.

The measures will help management identify and flag unusual transactions or volumes of transactions, the Crown telecom said.

SaskTel says it’s also planning upgrades to its contact centre system that will support improved detection capabilities.

Sask. Health Authority

The SHA reported one incident in the first fiscal quarter of 2024.

According to the Ministry of Health, an online purchase made by an SHA employee with an SHA corporate credit card was diverted by an external party.

The incident led to the loss of $1,113.

The ministry noted that the purchase was legitimate and the employee was not responsible for the loss.

SaskPower

SaskPower reported an incident of illegitimate overtime. Three SaskPower employees working on the same crew submitted for overtime pay for which they did not actually work.

The reported loss totalled $2,400.

Corporate disciplinary procedures were enacted on the three employees, according to SaskPower. The funds are being recovered through payroll deductions.