SaskTel employee fired for charging $18.5K in personal items to corporate credit card

A SaskTel employee was fired after charging more than $18,000 in personal items to a corporate credit card, according to a Crown Investment Corporation (CIC) loss report.

The incident occurred between November 2021 and February 2022. The loss report stated the employee charged $18,558.30 in personal items to their corporate credit card and failed to repay the outstanding amount.

During investigation, the employee refused to meet with corporate security to explain the charges on March 1. They were subsequently terminated with cause on March 2.

The CIC said SaskTel withheld $3,633.99 in final wages from the employee.

The issue has been reported to police.

“SaskTel will review and pursue litigation options as necessary,” the loss report states.

As a result, CIC is taking corrective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. A communication will now be sent to a manager if an employee’s corporate credit card expenses are not submitted within seven days of its statement date.

“Failure to submit corporate visa expenses, within two weeks of the credit card statement date, will result in the credit card being temporarily locked until expenses are submitted and approved by employee’s direct manager,” the loss report states.

This incident was the sole financial loss reported for government ministries and Crown corporations between Jan. 1 and March 31.