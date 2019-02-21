

CTV Regina





SaskTel has announced it will begin a move to paperless billing starting next month.

The Crown will begin migrating customers to eBills on March 27 and wants to have all customers on paperless billing by the end of the year.

SaskTel says it wants to be a greener company.

"SaskTel has been named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for the past ten years and we are committed to reducing the environmental footprint caused by our monthly bills," said Doug Burnett, SaskTel President and CEO. "Every year, over 36 million pieces of paper are used to send customer bills and along with the environmental benefits there are significant cost savings associated with decreasing the number of paper bills we send."

Customers will be able to request paper bills through the mail once they have received a notice in the mail or online.

Bills can still be paid over the phone or in a SaskTel store.

Currently, SaskTel says 25 per cent of its customers are using paperless billing. The Crown hopes to raise that to 80 per cent.

SaskTel says if successful, it would save around $300,000 a month.