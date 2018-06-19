

CTV Yorkton





Sasktel says residents of several communities northwest of Yorkton will experience a planned outage of SaskTel landline, wireless, internet and data services early Wednesday morning.

The outage is scheduled to start at midnight Wednesday and is expected to last around two hours while crews perform maintenance on fibre cable in the Foam Lake area.

The planned outage will impact SaskTel customers in the communities of Archerwill, Dafoe, Elfros, Fishing Lake First Nation, Fosston, Insinger, Invermay, Kelvington, Keeseekoose First Nation, Leslie, Lintlaw, Margo, Mozart, Yellow Quill First Nation, Perigord, Rose Valley, Sheho, Springside, Wadena, Wishart, and Wynyard.