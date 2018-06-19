SaskTel outage planned for 21 East Central Sask. communities
CTV Yorkton
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 11:31AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, June 19, 2018 11:36AM CST
Sasktel says residents of several communities northwest of Yorkton will experience a planned outage of SaskTel landline, wireless, internet and data services early Wednesday morning.
The outage is scheduled to start at midnight Wednesday and is expected to last around two hours while crews perform maintenance on fibre cable in the Foam Lake area.
The planned outage will impact SaskTel customers in the communities of Archerwill, Dafoe, Elfros, Fishing Lake First Nation, Fosston, Insinger, Invermay, Kelvington, Keeseekoose First Nation, Leslie, Lintlaw, Margo, Mozart, Yellow Quill First Nation, Perigord, Rose Valley, Sheho, Springside, Wadena, Wishart, and Wynyard.